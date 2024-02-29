StockNews.com Upgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to “Buy”

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $298.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.87 and its 200 day moving average is $260.22. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $301.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $3,771,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,336,058.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $3,771,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,336,058.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,501 shares of company stock valued at $17,759,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after purchasing an additional 687,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morningstar by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $81,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

