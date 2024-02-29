Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $31,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

