Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of SGC opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

