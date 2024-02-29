Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) versus PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Financial Analysis

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International -5.00% -156.56% -4.64% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superior Industries International and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PHINIA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Given PHINIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and PHINIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.64 billion 0.06 $36.98 million ($4.01) -0.85 PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.45 $102.00 million N/A N/A

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International.

Summary

PHINIA beats Superior Industries International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

