Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $28.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 129,700 shares changing hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

