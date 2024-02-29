T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.35 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

