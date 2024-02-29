Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.03 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 290,776 shares trading hands.

Tavistock Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 753,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £30,120 ($38,203.96). 63.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

Further Reading

