Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.66% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $75,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,063 shares of company stock worth $10,766,882. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

