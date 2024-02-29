Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $646.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth $808,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3521 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 66.88%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

