Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $646.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3521 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 66.88%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Read More
