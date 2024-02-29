The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,031 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 243,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 211,210 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

