The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,210 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.59% of The Carlyle Group worth $64,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

