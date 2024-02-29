The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

SSP opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.