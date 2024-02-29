The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after acquiring an additional 748,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

