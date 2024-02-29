Thomas Deitrich Sells 3,362 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44.

Itron Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

