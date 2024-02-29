Thomas Keck Sells 3,694 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $131,026.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,894,204.41.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $850,859.10.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.1 %

STEP stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in StepStone Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,367,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,084,000 after purchasing an additional 525,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,258,000 after acquiring an additional 106,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,110,000 after acquiring an additional 225,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

