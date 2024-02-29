Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Thoughtworks traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 262,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 668,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

