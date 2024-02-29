Timothy P. Horne Sells 764 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

