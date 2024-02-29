Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Trading Up 1.2%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

