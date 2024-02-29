TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.
A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
