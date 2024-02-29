TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

