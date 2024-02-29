Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TRT stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.93.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
