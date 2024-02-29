Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.3 %

TRT stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Stories

