trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 47.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 710,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in trivago by 476.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 704,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. trivago has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

