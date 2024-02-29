TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Down 2.8 %
TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Dividend King?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.