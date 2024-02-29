TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.