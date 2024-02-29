U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.