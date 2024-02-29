UBS Group AG Sells 97,898 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Impinj worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

