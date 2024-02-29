US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1,398.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in US Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

US Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

US Foods stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

