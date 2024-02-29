Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 728 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $173.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $176.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

