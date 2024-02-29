VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.30. 5,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 117,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

