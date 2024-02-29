VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Down 1.2%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.70 and last traded at $60.83. Approximately 7,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 19,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
