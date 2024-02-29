VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Down 1.2%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.70 and last traded at $60.83. Approximately 7,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 19,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

