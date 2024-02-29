Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

