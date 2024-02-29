Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $116.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $89.02, with a volume of 7381979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

