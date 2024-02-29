Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.81. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 2,866,415 shares.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 37,118 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 83,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,489,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 545,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,474,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,463,000 after buying an additional 4,308,723 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.