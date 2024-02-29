Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.81. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 2,866,415 shares.
SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Galactic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virgin Galactic Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $699.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
Further Reading
