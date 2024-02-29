Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viridian Therapeutics traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $20.95. 521,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 879,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,676 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.