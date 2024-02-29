Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.