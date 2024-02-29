Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 36,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 44,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Walker River Resources Stock Up 7.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.
Walker River Resources Company Profile
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
