Waters Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

WAT stock opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Waters by 39.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

