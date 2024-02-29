Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX):

2/28/2024 – G1 Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

2/28/2024 – G1 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – G1 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2024 – G1 Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,273 shares of company stock worth $367,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

