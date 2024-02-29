Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 643543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Specifically, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

