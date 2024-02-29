Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.2 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.