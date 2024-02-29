Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

