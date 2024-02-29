Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Onsemi by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onsemi by 231.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after buying an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.