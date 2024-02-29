Zacks Research Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.95. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2026 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

NYSE AN opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70.

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

