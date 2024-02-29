Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $18.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.96. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $349.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.85 and its 200 day moving average is $287.55. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $357.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

