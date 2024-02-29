Zacks Research Weighs in on Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of ALGT opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

