Zacks Research Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $237.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

