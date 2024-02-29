Zacks Research Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $237.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.