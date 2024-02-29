Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 11.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.37. 256,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 738,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 77,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

