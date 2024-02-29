Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 10%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 16,182,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 5,802,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 207.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.
