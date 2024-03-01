140,327 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTO

Alto Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.