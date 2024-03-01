14,103 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,504,000 after purchasing an additional 305,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.08. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

