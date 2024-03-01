18,349 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,349 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AIQ opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -195.88 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.
