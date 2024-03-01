21,351 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,509. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

